Man in his thirties charged with murder in Harstad

A woman in her 60s was found dead in a residence south of Harstad. Police suspect that the woman was murdered. A man in his 30s has been charged for the killing. The Police Operations Centre was notified by the emergency medical communication centre (AMK) shortly after 23.00 on Thursday.

‘When police arrived at the scene, along with paramedics, it was quickly established that a person had died. The police have reason to believe that it was a murder. The alleged perpetrator was present in the residence, and was arrested without incident’, said the sheriff and acting regional manager, Oliver Munkvold.

Police said there was a relationship between the man and the woman. According to Harstad Tidende newspaper,the residence where the woman was found is in Fauskevåg.

Police in Harstad are investigating the case, and on Thursday night interviewed several witnesses. Police detectives have made a preliminary investigation on the spot, and the local police have also requested technical assistance from KRIPOS. The crime scene has been cordoned off.

‘There were several people in the house who were not witnesses to the incident. These and other dependents have been taken care of by Harstad municipality crisis team. The accused has not yet been questioned, and he is now under the attention of health care services’, said the sheriff.

Because of the small amount of information presently available, the purpose of the investigation is to gain details about how and why the murder happened.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today