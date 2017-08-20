The University of Oslo climbs up the ranking list

The University of Oslo moves up five places to number 62 among the world’s best universities at this year’s Shanghai rankings. In the Nordic region, the university is in 4th place.

The renowned university ranking list of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking) is a list of the world’s one hundred best research universities and is developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

NTNU in Trondheim is the second best Norwegian university in the list and is among the 101-150 bests. Then, the University of Bergen comes in a place between 201 and 300, writes Uniforum.

In the Nordic countries, the University of Copenhagen is the best at 30th place, followed by Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm at 44 and the University of Helsinki at 56.

The American, Harvard University tops the list. Then comes Stanford and the British Cambridge. Oxford is number seven on the list.

In Europe, Oslo is at 22, where the top ones are Cambridge and Oxford, while the Swiss University of Technology is at 3rd place. Copenhagen is number six in Europe.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today