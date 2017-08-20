Male seriously injured in beating in Oslo

One man suffered severe head injuries when he was beaten to the ground in a fight in Oslo on Saturday night. A man has been arrested, suspected of having participated in the attack.

The injured man was driven to hospital with a serious head injury said operations manager, Christian Krohn Engeseth, in Oslo police district.

The police received a message at 01.49 of a fight in which at least seven people were involved in Solligata in downtown Oslo.

When police reached the scene, the majority had left. The police searched for them, and at 03.50, they said that one person had been arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

‘We have arrested a man in his 20’s. The man who was beaten down has not yet been identified’, said Engeseth.

‘The police patrol reported that the man was bleeding from his head. He was conscious then, but eventually lost consciousness.

We have some descriptions to go on to search for the others involved. After a time, we arrested a man in the area, based on witness information’, Engeseth told NRK news.

The Crime Squad (Kriminalvakta) in Oslo have taken over the further investigation of the violent episode.

