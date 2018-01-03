125 children adopted from abroad in 2017

125 children were adopted from abroad into Norway in 2017. This is one less than the year before.

This is shown from the numbers from the Adopsjonsforum, which accounted for 49 of the adopters. Most of the children came from Colombia (28) followed by the Philippines (10), Vietnam (4), Peru and Madagascar (3 each) and China (1) arrived.

72 percent of the children were under three years on arrival and the proportion of boys has increased significantly. Around 80 percent of the children who came home through the Adopsjonsforum last year were boys.

The peak year for foreign adoptions was in 2002, when almost 800 children were adopted in Norway.

