263 cases on the slippery ice in one week

During the last week, 263 pedestrians have fallen on the ice and been treated at the casualty ward in Oslo.

The accident ward has so far this year treated 1,098 injuries, where 263 are pedestrians who have fallen on the icy surfaces, says ward manager Knut Melhuus at the Skadelegevakten in Oslo to NTB.

This is a decrease of around 100 compared to the same period last year. Then 1,301 patients were treated for injuries, where 361 were pedestrians.

The figures show fractures, but also sprains and minor injuries. Forearms , wrists and leg bones are among the most common fractures that are treated in the emergency room, says Oslo University Hospital.

It does not appear that the slippery roads wll go away soon. The Meteorological Institute sent out a yellow danger level on Monday afternoon and evening in Aust-Agder, Telemark, Østfold and Vestfold.

The rain can freeze on the ground in inner areas of the lowlands throughout the evening. It is difficult to know how widespread it is, but people must be aware that the roads can become slippery in many places, says the duty meteorologist Eldbjørg Moxnes at the Meteorological Institute.

The rainfall has already reached Sørlandet, and is on its way in towards Telemark and Eastern Norway throughout the afternoon. The danger is reduced from midnight.

Near the coast the rainfall will come as rain, elsewhere it will settle as between 10 and 30 centimeters of snow, Moxnes says.



© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today