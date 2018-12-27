A new study will look at whether exercise can prolong the life of heart patients

Researchers at NTNU and St. Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim will research whether exercise works as well as medicine to prolong the life of heart attack patients.

The study, which starts in 2019, has received NOK 50 million from the health trusts and the Research Council, NRK Dagsnytt reports. More than 12,000 participants will be followed up with a training program for three and a half years, where all hospitals in the country have been invited to participate.

“We are going to investigate whether physical training of patients who have had a heart attack causes them to reduce the risk of having a new heart attack and that they live longer,” says Kåre Bønaa, professor at NTNU and chief physician at St. Olavs to NRK, and describes the project as a “moon landing”.

NTNU professor and head of Center for Heart Training, Ulrik Wisløff, says the study will provide knowledge for the next 30 to 50 years.

