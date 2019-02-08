Children to plant over 200,000 oak trees in Stavanger

The municipality of Stavanger has initiated a very long-term environmental project where pupils and kindergarten children can plant oak trees and follow “their” tree for years.

From 2015 to 2030, Stavanger municipality aims to cut the city’s CO2 emissions by 80%.

“Now we are going to start the project by planting over 200,000 oak trees in Stavanger” said Høver’s candidate for mayor, John Peter Hernes, to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

Schools and kindergartens are not required, but

encouraged, to participate in the work. It remains to be seen how many people will join the scheme.

Hernes believes that being able to say “this is my tree” will create additional engagement over several years.

‘’Although this will have great educational value, the idea comes first and foremost from an environmental perspective. Not only do the trees absorb CO2 emissions, they can also produce oxygen. It will open opportunities for fantastic free areas’’ he said.

The head of the municipal council for upbringing, Sissel Knudsen Hegdal, expects that most will be positive to joining in.

