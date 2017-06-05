Copious amounts of precipitation on the way to Eastern Norway

Enjoy the sunny day, because there are large amounts of precipitation on the way to Telemark, Buskerud and Vestfold, informs the meteorologist.

The next few days there is little sunshine in store for the people of eastern counties, and it might be prudent to remember to bring a umbrella, NRK writes.

It can locally be between 40 and 60 millimeters of rain in one day, says the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

– This looks to become a OBS forecast, says meteorologist John Smits.

Wednesday, danger of moderate flooding and landslides are predicted for Telemark, Buskerud and Vestfold.

On and off

According to varsom.no, the precipitation will lead to rapid increase in the flow of water in small tributaries and risk of surface water in urban areas. Steep slopes, as well as streams and minor rivers are particularly vulnerable.

It does not look brighter for the rest of the week either, as even more rain is on its way.

– The low pressure area will move a little back and forth, so the precipitation can slow down and then come back again, explains Smits.

In the mean time the North of Norway experience a heat wave.

The west coast will experience cloudy weather with some rain in the coming week.

