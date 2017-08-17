The Difference in diabetes treatment in Norway

The differences of treatment for both the minority and the majority of population who have type 2 diabetes, are the subject of a new report from the Diabetes Association.

The possibility and risk of developing type 2 diabetes is higher in the population groups of people with immigrant backgrounds than ethnic Norwegian, the Diabetes Association reports in a press release.

“Such differences are unacceptable in the Norwegian health service,” says the federal secretary, Bjørnar Allgot.

The association publishes its report Wednesday: ‘Diabetes Treatment in Multicultural Norway – Challenges and Recommendations’, written by the Diabetes Association and Postdoctoral Anh Thi Tran at the University of Oslo.

Among other finding, more than 25 percent of women from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who live in Norway, have diabetes type 2. Of those with Pakistani backgrounds, between 85 and 90 percent are at risk of developing the disease.

The Association’s report has several recommendations for equal health care service.

Allgot also mentions, among other things, the needs of these individual groups for a more organized treatment and “Doctors and health care professionals need proper training and education for culture sensitive differences.”

A total of 17,854 people aged 30 to 61 were included in the study. They participated in three major health surveys in Oslo in the period 2000-2003.

