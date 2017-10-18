Migrant wave from North Africa increases according to Frontex

The number of refugees and migrants which pour into Europe from North African countries is once again on the rise, according to the EU border control agency, Frontex.

Although a total of 5,600 fewer migrants arrived in Italy during September compared to the same month last year, the number of migrants who had crossed the Mediterranean from Algeria and Tunisia has increased, Frontex announced on Wednesday.

In September this year, the cooperation registered 13,900 illegal border crossings along the four main routes that migrants use: the central, western and eastern Mediterranean route, as well as the Balkan route.

In total, 156,000 refugees and migrants have entered into EU countries during the first nine months of this year, according to the new report by Frontex.

The number of refugees and migrants who have come to Spain has doubled during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The vast majority of the migrants entering Spain comes from Morocco, Algeria and the Ivory Coast.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today