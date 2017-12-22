Less unemployed than expected by Nav

A total of 85,000 people are now registered as fully unemployed or employed due to measures by Nav. This corresponds to 3.1 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent of the work force at the same time last year.

– After a few years, marked by the downturn in the oil industry, unemployment dropped throughout 2017. Gross unemployment fell from 3.6 per cent at the beginning of the year to 3.1 per cent at the end of the year. The decline has thus been greater than we expected at the end of last year, says Sigrun Vågeng, director of Employment and Welfare.

By the end of December, 65,400 were registered as totally unemployed by Nav, a decrease of 13,200 compared to December last year. Unemployment has thus fallen from 2.8 per cent of the labor force to 2.4 per cent. 55 per cent of the fully unemployed received unemployment benefits in December.

