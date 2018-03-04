Lower health costs weigh up for climate change

The cost of limiting greenhouse gas emissions can be also result in fewer deaths and health problems associated with air pollution, a new study shows.

It will cost between 22-42 billion euros during the period 2020 to 2050 for world countries to keep global warming below 2 degrees, the authors estimate in an article published the journal The Lancet Planetary Health. This amount is equivalent to between 211-404 billion kroner, based on today’s exchange rate.

But the researchers have also calculated that if the two-way target is reached, it will also mean a 21-27 percent decrease in deaths related to air pollution.

“Depending on the strategy taken to limit climate change, it is estimated that, on average, health expenses can be reduced by 1.4-2.5 times greater than the cost of climate measures, is written in the article. The health expenses associated with air pollution include medical treatment, patient care and reduced productivity.

The scientist says the countries that can count on the biggest decline in health-related expenses are India and China, which are plagued by very severe air pollution.

“And here we only talk about health savings related to reduced air pollution. Other health benefits are not included, which means that our estimate is less than the total gain,” says co-author Anil Markandya from the Basque Center for Climate Change.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today