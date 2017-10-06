Nine out of 10 children survive blood cancer

Nine out of ten children in Norway, who are affected by leukaemia survive the disease, according to a major international survey.

The Norwegian Cancer Register has participated in the survey, which shows that only Germany, Austria and Canada are getting better results, than Norway, according to NRK.

Eva Widing from the National Quality Register for Childhood Cancer is not surprised by the figures.

“We are at the in the top slice of the world because we have been good at changing the treatment according to the new researches.”

Through Nordic cooperation, all blood-cancer-affected children receive equal treatment. The Nordic region has been a leader in leukemic treatment for children since the 1980s, she says.

Every year around 140 Norwegian children under 15 years get cancer, a number that has been stable for a long time. In the 1970s, half of the affected children with cancer died. Today, 8 out of 10 survive.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today