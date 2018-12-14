Norway protects 40 forested areas

Norway protects 40 additional forested areas

The Norwegian Government protects 40 forested areas in eight counties. The sanctuaries are habitats for a large number of endangered species.

The decision is a step towards the goal of protecting 10 per cent of the Norwegian forested areas. In total, 87 areas have been protected measuring 169 square kilometres of productive forests in 2018.

– More than 1,100 endangered species and a number of endangered habitats are found in these woods. Hundreds of insect species, fungi and some birds rely on dead woods and old forests. It is therefore important that we protect the most important forest areas so that we contribute to improving the situation for endangered species and habitats, Climate and Environmental Minister, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals), explains.

Friday’s sanctuary decision includes about 90 square kilometres of protected areas containing approximately 59 square kilometres of productive forest.

Doubling

The effort on forest protection has more than doubled from the previous Government period. During the first six years, the Government has allocated nearly NOK 2.4 billion to forest protection, according to the Ministry.

Some conservation proposals that have been submitted to the ministry this autumn must be postponed until to next year. For the areas Røverkollen in Oslo municipality and Bråstadlia in Gjøvik municipality, protection is suspended to clarify the relationship to mineral interests and development plans for transport.

For 2019, the grant will be continued with NOK 444 million allocated. At the same time, the commitment appropriation is tripled from 116 million to NOK 351 million.

Facts

Nature reserve Municipality County Tingstad Sogndal Sogn & Fjordane Hellebrekkene Tysvær Rogaland Hesten * Forsand & Strand Rogaland Lågabakkane Larvik Vestfold St. Hansåsen Holmestrand Vestfold Sæteråsen * Holmestrand Vestfold Flatdalsåsen * Gol Buskerud Geitmyråsen Røyken Buskerud Sandungsåsen * Røyken & Hurum Buskerud Eine Bærum Akershus Vassmyråsen Bærum Akershus Trolldalen Oppegård Akershus Pipra & Storrsjøhøgda Nannestad / Nittedal / Lunner Akershus & Oppland Nesøya, Aremarksjøen Aremark Østfold Brentåsen Sarpsborg Østfold Fjella * Marker Østfold Brattåshaugen Gjøvik Oppland Solbrålia & Stordalsberget * Sør Fron Oppland Sjoa Sel Oppland Bjørnhaugen Nordre Land Oppland Homstad Overhalla Trøndelag Ledangsvalen Namdalseid Trøndelag Honnavasslia Flatanger Trøndelag Vegsetlia Snåsa Trøndelag Finnsåsmarka * Snåsa Trøndelag Ålnestangen & Tynestangen Snåsa Trøndelag Kvamsfjellet * Steinkjer Trøndelag Svartberget Namdalseid Trøndelag Kringåsen Stjørdal Trøndelag Nordelva * Bjugn Trøndelag Storlidalen Indre Fosen Trøndelag Berga Indre Fosen Trøndelag Kongsliin Klæbu Trøndelag Stavåa Rennebu Trøndelag Svarttjønnåsen * Melhus Trøndelag Gråura * Oppdal Trøndelag Røsheia Inderøy Trøndelag Hildremsvatnet * Bjugn Trøndelag Tronstad * Lier Buskerud Finnemarka * Lier & Modum Buskerud Trillemarka-Rollag Mountain Sigdal et al **) Buskerud

* Expanded

** Sigdal, Rollag, Nore & Uvdal (Altered)

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today