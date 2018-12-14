Norway protects 40 forested areas

forested areas forest sanctuaryWoods. Norway protects ever more forested areas. Photo: Pixabay.com

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 14. December 2018

Norway protects 40 additional forested areas

The Norwegian Government protects 40 forested areas in eight counties. The sanctuaries are habitats for a large number of endangered species.

 

The decision is a step towards the goal of protecting 10 per cent of the Norwegian forested areas. In total, 87 areas have been protected measuring 169 square kilometres of productive forests in 2018.

– More than 1,100 endangered species and a number of endangered habitats are found in these woods. Hundreds of insect species, fungi and some birds rely on dead woods and old forests. It is therefore important that we protect the most important forest areas so that we contribute to improving the situation for endangered species and habitats, Climate and Environmental Minister, Ola Elvestuen (Liberals), explains.

Friday’s sanctuary decision includes about 90 square kilometres of protected areas containing approximately 59 square kilometres of productive forest.

Doubling

The effort on forest protection has more than doubled from the previous Government period. During the first six years, the Government has allocated nearly NOK 2.4 billion to forest protection, according to the Ministry.

Some conservation proposals that have been submitted to the ministry this autumn must be postponed until to next year. For the areas Røverkollen in Oslo municipality and Bråstadlia in Gjøvik municipality, protection is suspended to clarify the relationship to mineral interests and development plans for transport.

For 2019, the grant will be continued with NOK 444 million allocated. At the same time, the commitment appropriation is tripled from 116 million to NOK 351 million.

Facts

Nature reserveMunicipalityCounty
TingstadSogndalSogn & Fjordane
HellebrekkeneTysværRogaland
Hesten *Forsand & StrandRogaland
LågabakkaneLarvikVestfold
St. HansåsenHolmestrandVestfold
Sæteråsen *HolmestrandVestfold
Flatdalsåsen *GolBuskerud
GeitmyråsenRøykenBuskerud
Sandungsåsen *Røyken & HurumBuskerud
EineBærumAkershus
VassmyråsenBærumAkershus
TrolldalenOppegårdAkershus
Pipra & StorrsjøhøgdaNannestad / Nittedal / LunnerAkershus & Oppland
Nesøya, AremarksjøenAremarkØstfold
BrentåsenSarpsborgØstfold
 Fjella *MarkerØstfold
 BrattåshaugenGjøvikOppland
 Solbrålia & Stordalsberget * SørFronOppland
 SjoaSelOppland
 BjørnhaugenNordre LandOppland
 HomstadOverhallaTrøndelag
 LedangsvalenNamdalseidTrøndelag
 HonnavassliaFlatangerTrøndelag
 VegsetliaSnåsaTrøndelag
 Finnsåsmarka *SnåsaTrøndelag
 Ålnestangen & TynestangenSnåsaTrøndelag
 Kvamsfjellet *SteinkjerTrøndelag
SvartbergetNamdalseidTrøndelag
KringåsenStjørdalTrøndelag
Nordelva *BjugnTrøndelag
StorlidalenIndre FosenTrøndelag
BergaIndre FosenTrøndelag
KongsliinKlæbuTrøndelag
StavåaRennebuTrøndelag
Svarttjønnåsen *MelhusTrøndelag
Gråura *OppdalTrøndelag
RøsheiaInderøyTrøndelag
Hildremsvatnet *BjugnTrøndelag
Tronstad *LierBuskerud
Finnemarka *Lier & ModumBuskerud
Trillemarka-Rollag MountainSigdal et al **)Buskerud

*           Expanded

**         Sigdal, Rollag, Nore & Uvdal (Altered)

 

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

 

