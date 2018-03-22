Norwegian woman arrested with approximately 4 kilograms of heroin in Uganda

A Norwegian woman (aged 53) from Østfold was arrested at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, charged with attempted smuggling of nearly 4 kilograms of heroin.

According to Ugandan media, the woman was arrested at exit control, with what is probably 3.7 kilograms of heroin packed in plastic bags. The contents of her luggage was sent for analysis.

According to the local media, the woman was on a plane to Brussels when the drug was discovered. According to Aftenposten newspaper, she was arrested with another person.

She has now been charged with possession of drugs, and the newspaper wrote that she faces 10 to 25 years in prison.

The Norwegian Embassy in Uganda confirmed to VG newspaper on Wednesday that it knows of the matter and that the woman will be offered consular assistance.

Local Ugandan media reported that there has been an increase in the number of foreigners being arrested for drug crimes at the main airport in Uganda. Five people

have been arrested only in the past few weeks. According to Aftenposten, one of them was on his way to Brussels, while another was flying to Amsterdam.

