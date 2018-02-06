NPA Report: 2017 Norwegians spent 5.076 Kroner Each on Medicines

A report released from the Norwegian Pharmacy Association (NPA) calculates that individual Norwegians had a total expenditure of 5.076 kroner spent on personal medicines in 2017.

Medicinal use has increased in Norway. Last year the NPK found that the average monies spent of NOK 5.076 upon medicine included $1300 as personal outlay from each individual user.

The NPA’s annual report also indicates that pharmaceutical spending increased by 7 per cent in 2017 while concurrent actual consumption increased about 10 per cent as compared to recent years.

There are big differences in age of medicinal users. Those under the age of 67 used prescription drugs (outside of hospital treatments) at an average cost of 2,940 kroner while those over the age of 67 averaged NOK 8,500.

The NPA study also reveales that the elderly within society use an average of four medicinal doses daily. These doses (as applied across the entire elderly population) account for the major increase in medicinal use within Norway.

Total pharmaceutical drug sales for 2017 was NOK 27.1 billion with a government subsidy of NOK 19.9 billion, distributed through various prescription schemes or health institution purchases. Total patient financial outlay was NOK 6.8 billion, either through their own shares or for non-prescription medicines.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today