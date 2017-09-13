NRK broke viewing records during night of the election

Interest in NRK’s election coverage, on television, online on TV, and via the internet, was greater this year than in any previous parliamentary election. NRK logged a record number of visits to its website on election night.

Over one million individual users visited NRK’s website, which means that nrk.no had 200,000 more individual users than during the municipal elections in 2015, and over 300,000 more individual users than on election day, 2013.

It also pulverised a record for the National Broadcaster’s web site for visits logged on a single day, ever, wrote the National Broadcast Company in a press release.

For television viewing, NRK’s election coverage also recorded very high figures. Between 19.30 on Monday, and 02.00 the following morning, 2.3 million people tuned into election broadcasts on NRK1, and on average, 758,000 people followed the whole show. That is 20,000 more than viewed the 2013 election night coverage.

‘This was a successful night for NRK,’ said program editor, Kyrre Nakkim, of NRK’s news division.

NRK’s online TV channel was also used very thoroughly, with over 100,000 individual users logging in between 21.00 and 22.00 on Monday night.

The voters election system was also widely used, with approximately 1.5 million entries recorded. The closing debate between party leaders on Friday night was followed by approximately 750,000 viewers, 115,000 more than the debate of 2013.

