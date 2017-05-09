Register for cancer screening to be digitalized

Register for digitization of cancer screening

The government allocates just over 5 million NOK to a new IT system for registering cell samples in the cervical program to reveal cancer.

This will soon end the paper system between the laboratories and the Cancer Registry, reports TV 2.

The government add 5.2 million NOK intothe revised national budget for a new ICT system that will allow all laboratories to check cell samples back in time.

It will improve the ability to detect irregularities. The system has not been good enough so far, recognizes Tone Trøen, the health spokeswoman in the Right Party.

“You miss the history of the sampling, and it’s one of the reasons why some women actually develop cancer even though they are in the screening program,” she says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today