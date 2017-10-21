Six out of ten smokers wish to quit

More than 60 per cent of those who smoke every day are considering quitting, according to a survey. 40 per cent are considering to do so within the six next months.

The survey is made by Respons Analysis on behalf of the Directorate of Health.

– It’s gratifying that so many want to quit, but finding the right opportunity can be difficult. We hope the quitting day of October 23 can be an inspiration for as many as possible to fulfill the plan, says Director General of the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Jakob Linhave.

The survey shows that half of the regular smokers are certain to be able to quit if they try. About 80 per cent of those who smoke every day have attempted to quit one or more times.

60 per cent of the daily smokers are worried about how smoking affects their health. Linhave encourages quitting abruptly.

– Research suggests that it does not pay to do it step by step, he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today