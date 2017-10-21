Grocery chain cuts the price of candy by 80 percent

The food chain Mega this weekend cuts the candy price to NOK 30 to celebrate 30 years as a grocery chain. The intention is not to start a price war, they say.

The grocery chain has not had such low prices since the big price war during Easter 2016, reports Nettavisen. The price is cut from NOK 149 per kilo.

The price cut takes place due to that Mega this week celebrating 30 years as a grocery chain. Coop Mega’s director Daniel Kyrre Pedersen says that they do not intend to start another price war.

Communications manager at Kiwi, Kristine Aakvaag Arvin, says that they have no plans to follow Mega this time around.

During Easter of last year, Rema 1000 started a price war on candy, and Kiwi, Coop Mega and Coop Extra all joined in.

