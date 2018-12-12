Boss responsible for drinking conduct

The boss must be responsible when drinking in a workplace context

Eight out of ten believe it is a managerial responsibility to ensure that there is no discomfort for employees when enjoying alcohol in the workplace shows a new survey.

The Christmas party season is on us, and Actis commissioned Kantar TNS to investigate the attitudes of Norwegian employees and their experiences related to alcohol use in the workplace wrote Dagbladet newspaper.

Eight out of ten believe it is a management responsibility to ensure that there is no discomfort when alcohol is in the picture. At the same time, one in three says that they have experienced the boss being drunk at a work party.

“The boss has an extra responsibility for everyone to enjoy social gatherings at the job. It’s worrying that one in three have experienced

their leader being drunk at work,” said Acting Secretary General, Pernille Huseby of Actis.

“When drinking too much it can soon be harder to keep track of what is going on. As a leader, you should make sure that the party is kept safe and that you get ahold of any unfortunate episodes and unacceptable behaviour,” she said.

4% say they know that a leader has insulted a subordinate when alcohol has been served in a job context. 3% said they know of harassment by a drunk leader, while 4% are familiar with unwanted sexual behaviour from a leader toward a subordinate.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today