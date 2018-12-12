HRH Haakon met the Christian Radich crew

Crown Prince Haakon visited the youths from Christian Radich

28 youngsters have recently returned from the first Windjammer trip on the school ship Christian Radich. On Tuesday, Crown Prince Haakon met the youngsters in Oslo.

Windjammer is a project founded by Christian Radich earlier this year. It is a self-development program for youth who have or are about to drop out of high school, as well as for people who are out of work and in the education system.

“The main idea behind the Windjammer program is that not everyone knows what they want to be or do and that occasionally, the school bench is not the right place to discover who you are and what you can do or be, so we have created the opportunity to find out in a completely different environment,” says Vidar Pederstad, Director of the Christian Radich Foundation.

The youngsters who go through this project get to go to sea for one month. While underway, they solve tasks, they experience new cultures and become familiar with other youngsters who are in the same situation as themselves.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Crown Prince received a presentation of the project and spoke to the youngsters about their experiences at sea.

The King at the Guards Christmas parade

Several hundred parade guards participated at the traditional church parish of Oslo Cathedral with King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon present.

In addition to the royal and parade guards, invited diplomats and guests from the Armed Forces were present.

