Traffic through Toll booths in Oslo decreased by 4.4 per cent

Fewer drives during rush hour in Oslo, one month after the road pricing were increased in the morning and afternoon.

On October 1, the prices in the Oslo toll booths were upped, and an additional fee was added for passages during the rush hours in the morning and afternoon.

Figures from the mountain line (Fjelllinjen) shows that traffic has decreased by 5.3 per cent during peak hours in the morning in October, compared with the same month last year.

On the other hand, it seems that more people choose to drive earlier before the rush hour fee comes into force. Traffic has increased by 6.4 per cent in the half hour between six and 6.30 am.

In total, traffic on toll roads has been reduced by 4.4 per cent after the time and environment-differentiated rates were introduced a month ago.

From October 1, it costs NOK 54 for petrol and NOK 59 for diesel cars to pass through the toll booths during the rush hour on weekdays between 6.30 and 9 am and in the afternoon between 3 and 5 pm. Outside the rush hour, weekends, holidays and in July the price is NOK 44 for petrol and NOK 49 for diesel cars per passage.

Demonstration

From 2019 around 60 booths are planned in Oslo. The city council justifies the measure with that large areas of the city today are exempt.

Wednesday afternoon there was a demonstration against the increases in Oslo. Several different groupings had announced the demonstration via Facebook in advance, and several thousand had informed that they wished to participate.

The demonstration started at the Oslo City Hall at 16:00 and continued towards the Parliament.

Environmental speed limit

For drivers in the Oslo area, it is also worth noting that an environmental speed limit is reintroduced from November 1. Then the speed limit is reduced in several places in order to reduce the amount of road dust.

– Even such a slight speed change gives a measurable effect on the air quality in Oslo. The environmental limit will, under normal conditions, contribute to five fewer days where the limit value of particulate matter is exceeded. Usually it is more than 20 days that exceed this level, while the legislation allows for 30, says Responsible for Air Quality in the Norwegian Road Administration Region East, Ida Nossen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today