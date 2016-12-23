4,000 more new homes sold this year

Sales of new homes rose by 4,000 in 2016 compared with 2015 and 8,800 more than in 2014.

The market for new housing is growing in the entire country, but Oslo and Eastern Norway stands out with an increase of 40 percent this year, writes Adresseavisen.

The figures come from a report done by the Society Economic Analysis. For other regions, the increase in new housing sales are as follows: Northern Norway, 22 percent; Central Norway, 18 percent; Western Norway, 16 per cent and Southern Norway, 12 percent.

Sales in Eastern Norway is in a class by itself, according to Economist Fredrik Bakkemo Kostøl in the Society Economic Analysis.

– Sales development in Eastern Norway is important for the national figures. Sales the past two months are the highest we have recorded for the corresponding two-month period ever, and the second highest irrespective of any period, he says.

Square meter price is the highest in Oslo, at NOK 73.000.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today