Aker Solutions cuts up to 140 positions in Tranby near Drammen

The crisis in the oil sector means that Aker Solutions will have to cut in the production department in Tranby. Up to 140 jobs will disappear in the first half of 2018.

The employees of the company got the bad news at a meeting Thursday afternoon. The crisis has also previously led to major cutbacks in Tranby, but mostly in engineering and among office staff, writes Drammen Tidende.

– Now, about 140 employees who are associated with production are losing their jobs, says Arne Chr. Rødby, local leader in the Trade Union.

The employees in production have so far been spared from the downsizing as a result of oil downturn as the company has had long-term large orders. But these orders are now approaching the end of life without the company receiving new and extensive orders.

– This is something we have feared for a while, but we hoped it would correct it self, says Rødby.

The trade union is now negotiating with management to look at opportunities for early retirement or work in other parts of the group.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today