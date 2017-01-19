Alcohol sales are down to the same level as 1980

More wine was sold in cartons, but otherwise, figures continued to drop in alcohol sales. Alcohol consumption is back to the same level it was at in 1980.

Wine sales have increased steadily since the beginning of the 1980s, and they surpassed liquor sales in 1995. The total sales of wine are slightly waning, but that is because the sale of fortified wines is falling. We still buy more table wines.

It is primarily the sale of cartons of red wine that has increased, while sales of both beer and spirits have demonstrated a markedly steep downward trajectory.

The latest figures from the Public Health Institute (Folkehelseinstituttet – FHI) for 2015

Show that domestic sales of alcohol per capita peaked in 2008, with 6.8 liters of pure alcohol. Turnover gradually reduced to 6.0 liters by 2015.

