Double profits for SAS so far this year

Almost double profits before tax for the SAS Airline so far this year

SAS achieved a pre-tax profit of almost SEK 2 billion in the third quarter of 2017, almost doubling pre-tax profits in 2016, and exceeding analyst’s expectations.

Revenues for 2017 were NOK 12.2 billion, increasing from NOK 11.1 billion during the same quarter in 2016.

The airline is now upgrading its expectations for 2016/17, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

‘Higher earnings contributed to a significant improvement this quarter.

The development encourages us to continue our efforts to change to meet the global competition, in a volatile environment, and create room for necessary future investment in the business,’ wrote CEO, Rickard Gustafson, commenting on the newly released figures.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today