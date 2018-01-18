Among 5,000, Aker Solutions will now employ 100 engineers

Aker Solutions will hire up to 100 engineers in Stavanger a few years after the company went from having almost 11,000 employees in Norway, to 5,800.

From 2012 to 2016, the number of employees was almost halved, but now it looks brighter, Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper wrote.

‘It’s a bit of a journey we’ve been on. Before it died, activity had never been so high’, said Tone Aarrestad, head of engineering and project management.

‘We have made important changes. We have gained a number of employees, who now have permanent jobs. Some who lost their jobs are now back, and we are working on recruiting graduates’, she said, adding that it is incredibly nice to hire new people.

She pointed out that the market is still demanding, and that the contracts the company has won won’t last forever.

Aibel were also affected by the oil collapse, and has cut the number of employees by around 1,300 since 2014. In December, they employed 30 people, mainly people who’d worked for the company earlier. Project work related to the Snorre Expansion will require 160 engineers in Stavanger.

According to a study conducted for the Norwegian oil and gas industry organisation, there will be 22,000 new employees in the oil and gas industry by 2020.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today