Husband charged with killing his wife and mistreating their son

The husband of the woman who was found dead in Nes municipality in Hallingdal last January is charged with murder. The trial will begin in February.

The woman was found dead in a residence in Nesbyen in Hallingdal on January 5 2017. The husband contacted the police himself and informed them that his wife was dead. He admitted to killing her. According to the accusation, the man has killed the wife by stabbing and cutting her with a knife 14 times, writes NRK on Thursday.

The couple came to Norway as refugees from Eritrea. They were separated but have three children together. The husband is also charged with maltreating one of the children, a boy in his teens, over a long period of time. He is accused of hitting and throwing the boy around, also of spitting him in the face. The man has been imprisoned since his arrest.

None of the three children were present in the house when the murder occurred. They have all been placed in foster homes. The trial will begin in Hallingdal District Court on February 12, and four days have been set aside for the case.

