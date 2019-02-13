Burger King overtakes McDonalds in Norway

After opening eleven new restaurants last year, Burger King (BK) has more restaurants than McDonalds in Norway. BK increased revenue by 25%.

At the turn of the year, BK had 79 outlets in Norway, while McDonalds had 73 wrote Finansavisen newspaper. The former had accelerated growth since 2013.

Last year, BK opened eleven new restaurants in Norway, and this year around ten will be added said director, Rune Sandvik, of the operating company, King Food.

The company owns 58 restaurants, while the rest are run by franchisees.

Last year, the chain, including the franchisees, traded for NOK 1.1 billion, an increase of 25% said Sandvik.

‘’We aim for a total growth of between 17 and 20% in 2019’’ he said.

