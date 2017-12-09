A confirmed death in a North Sea accident

Aker BP confirmed Friday that a person died in an accident on the drilling rig Maersk Interceptor on Tambar Thursday.

Maersk Interceptor is currently drilling wells on the Tambar field for Aker BP. The deceased is a Norwegian citizen and employee of Maersk Drilling, who fell into the sea during maintenance work on the rig.

The person was picked up by a state-owned vessel and brought to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen by helicopter.

Another person, also employed by Maersk Drilling, was injured in the incident. His condition is not critical. He has been transported to Stavanger University Hospital.

“Our thoughts now go to the families of the injured and all the others who are affected by this serious accident. We are working closely with Maersk Drilling and will do what we can to take care of those affected and their families during this difficult time,” says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The announcement of this serious event at Maersk Interceptor arrived at 12.10 Thursday. How the event occurred is still unclear.

“This is a serious accident, and we will do what we can to find the cause. We will make available all resources for the imminent review,” says Hersvik.

The drilling operations at Maersk Interceptor has been stopped. The production on Tambar is secured.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) announces Friday that they are investigating the incident.

