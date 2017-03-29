Duty-free operator wants to reopen Rygge

Jotunfjell Partners are negotiating with the owners of Moss Airport Rygge to resume air travel for ordinary travellers.

Jotunfjell Partners owns the company that previously ran the Duty Free Shop at Rygge.

– We know the airport well and are now looking at the possibility of getting air traffic at Rygge once again, says spokesman for Jotunfjell, Geir Arne Drangeid to NRK.

Drangeid said that the company examines different options, but emphasizes that if they go for takeover the target is to operate a commercially viable airport.

In the struggle to reopen Moss Airport Rygge for civil aviation, is also the Rygge Airport foundation. They are missing NOK 7, 5 million in order to expand, but is in the process of collecting money from the nearby municipalities.

The airport was opened in the autumn of 2007, but shutdown on November 1st 2016 after Ryanair closed their base at the airport. The air passenger tax was the reason for the closure, according to Ryanair.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today