Economists believe there’ll be continued growth in car sales

After a weak start to the year, car sales are now on the rise according to a recent analysis note from DNB Markets.

According to the analysis note, so far in 2018, 52,345 new passenger cars were registered in Norway, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

Despite the fact that this is a decline of 4.6% from the same period last year, DNB Markets’ analysis noted that the outlook looks very bright.

The electric vehicle share is on its way up to 27.4% so far in 2018.That is over 50% more than in the same period last year.

DNB Markets predicted that by the time the year is over, there will have been sold a total of 152,400 cars. Last year, a total of 180,000 cars were sold in Norway, the highest number ever recorded.

