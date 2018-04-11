The EU creates a new fund for entrepreneurs

The European Commission has put aside EUR 410 million for investment in innovative companies in Europe.

The total is approximately NOK 4 billion.

The new investment program has been named VentureEU.

The goal is to secure more money for new high-risk ideas and projects.

The EU Commission showed that major powers like the US and China today invest far more in new companies than European countries.

“With VentureEU, Europe’s many innovative entrepreneurs will soon have the tools they need to innovate and grow into global successes,” said EU Commissioner, Jyrki Katainen.

“It means more jobs and more growth in Europe,” he said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today