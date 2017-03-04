Expensive special numbers for customer service deemed unlawful

Customer services are disallowed to refer people to costly special number, according to an EU verdict. This verdict will also benefit Norwegians.

The Ombudsman for Customers is satisfied with the decision, which came Thursday.

– As far back as in the autumn of 2015 the Ombudsman concluded that businesses are not allowed to refer their clients to expensive special numbers when they contact the customer service of a company they are clients of.

When it became clear that this issue was going to be handled by the European Court, we decided to wait for the court’s decision before we went ahead with our case, the ombudsman writes.

– This is an important decision for consumers who do not have to face large fees after contacting customer service, says Ombudsman for Customer affairs, Elisabeth Lier Haugseth.

She will monitor whether the companies adhere to the ruling.

– We expect the industry to comply with the ruling and provide clients with a customer service number that does not incur extras on top of a regular phone call, Haugseth states.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today