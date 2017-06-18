Facebook increases the ‘fight against terrorism’

Facebook is striving to fight terror-related content on its platform. Use of both artificial intelligence, and human expertise has increased.

Recently, artificial intelligence was introduced to perform advanced image analysis, and text comprehension to detect terror-related content.

‘While artificial intelligence on its own can’t detect all terror-related content, technology is priceless for a platform like Facebook, where globally, today nearly two billion users are writing in more than 80 languages’, reported Facebook in a press release via their Norwegian communications agency.

Facebook will also increase capacity of 3,000 employees in the department, which manually evaluate the reported content of Facebook users.

The social network has already created a common database with Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube, in which terror-related images and movies get their own, unique, ‘digital fingerprints’, and may be easily be detected and stopped.

Now, if Facebook can turn their high-tech armoury against pornography, maybe the family friendly site can climb down from being the foremost purveyor of hard-core porn in the world today.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today