Fewer receive disability unemployment benefits

At the turn of the year, 140,600 people received disability unemployment benefits. That’s 5,600 fewer than a year ago, Nav says.

The figure of 140,600 people is 1,800 fewer than at the end of the third quarter of 2017, and 5,600 fewer a year ago, Nav said Friday.

“In the past five years, the number of recipients of disability unemployment benefits have decreased by about 5,000 people each year, and the stable decline has continued through 2017,” says Sigrun Vågeng, Labor and Welfare Director.

The figure of 140,600 persons corresponds to 4.2 percent of the population aged 18-66. For over 70 percent of those who receive disability unemployment benefits, due to mental illness or muscle and skeletal disorders, according to Nav.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today