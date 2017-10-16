Four out of ten Norwegians are worried about losing jobs

Only six out of ten workers say they aren’t at all worried about losing their jobs. Uncertainty is back at the same level as immediately after the financial crisis.

‘Although there are indications that the economy is improving, it is far too early to use the diagnosis in a well-informed way,’ said Jorunn Berland, YS leader to NTB news.

In the years following the financial crisis, job insecurity increased in this country. Then the trend turned again. However, in the past year, the percentage who are very concerned about losing jobs fell from 4.3 to 3.7%, but the percentage who are a ‘little’ or ‘slightly’ worried has increased.

This is one of the findings of the ‘Labour Barometer’, a major survey conducted by the YS employee organisation for the 9th consecutive year.

Great willingness to change

Berland recalls that the Labour Market Survey had previously revealed a great willingness to change among Norwegian workers. That is a good starting point during times of increasing need for conversion, but also a resource that needs to be maintained and developed, she emphasised.

‘Job security today is not the job you have, but the jobs you have the opportunity to get. Changes are happening ever faster in working life. It is important to note that the employees who have the most proficient skills are also the most changeable,’ said Berland.

The challenge of low educational levels

The YS leader is particularly worried about those with the lowest educational level, and those who have fallen outside the labour market.

‘This is a combination that provides a bad starting place for getting back to work. Therefore, it is so incredibly important to ensure competence fulfilment, she emphasised.

At the same time, the survey showed that those with the highest education are most likely to be offered competence development under the aegis of employers.

Suggestions for reform

Berland argued for a competence reform in which the State apparatus plays a part.

‘Three-party cooperation is the key to a successful Norwegian model. Much of the competence raising is happening at a corporate level, and perhaps the authorities will have to introduce measures aimed at smaller companies.

One possibility may be opening for depreciation on investment in raising skills, so that the financial burden can be borne’, the YS leader proposed.

