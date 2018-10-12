House prices up by 4.3% in the euro area

In the EU also up by 4.3% – House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.3% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures come from Eurostat,the statistical office of the European Union.

Source: ec.europa.eu / Norway Today