House prices up by 4.3% in the euro area

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 12. October 2018

In the EU also up by 4.3% – House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.3% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures come from Eurostat,the statistical office of the European Union.

 

Compared with the first quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU in the second
quarter of 2018.READ MORE about House prices up by 4.3% in the euro area

Source: ec.europa.eu / Norway Today

