Household payment for kindergarten up 4.9 per cent

In January 2018, the average monthly household payment for a kindergarten place was nearly NOK 2 500. In addition, the average fee for food and additional expenses charged by kindergartens was just over NOK 300.

On average, a one-year full-time place in a Norwegian kindergarten, including food charges and additional expenses, cost nearly NOK 31 000 in January 2018, according to Household payments for kindergarten.

This is 4.9 per cent higher than the same month in 2017. The average numbers are calculated from a comprehensive dataset, which includes all kindergartens and all municipalities in Norway.

This provides us with a good snapshot of average payments for kindergarten in Norway. See the report “Foreldrebetaling i barnehager, januar 2018” (in Norwegian) for more details.

