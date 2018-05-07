Hval chocolate has lost 1 million kroner on increased sugar fee

The Hval chocolate factory in Sandefjord has laid off one third of the staff and lost 1 million kroner due to the sugar tax.

Since the chocolate and sugar tax increased by 83%, sales from the chocolate factory in Vestfold have decreased by 23%, NRK news reported.

‘’We have laid off 5 of 14 employees, and lost a million kroner since the New Year. In addition, the state has lost 400,000 kroner in taxes.

It’s not good for anyone,’’ said factory manager, Rune Forsberg at the Hval chocolate factory to the state news channel.

Forberg does not think we eat less chocolate in Norway, but that we shop where it is most reasonable. He believes the fee has to be cut.

“Now politicians must understand that they have gone too far. In Finland,the ESA said that they could not continue with such discriminatory charges and they were cut. It must be done here too,’’ he said.

Managing Director, Petter Haas Brubakk of NHO Food and Beverages agrees with Forberg. Kårstein Løvaas of Høyre (H) of the nutrition committee said the fee must be thoroughly reviewed to find a more fair solution.

