Økokrim investigates Tidal

Økokrim confirms that they have initiated an investigation into the streaming service provider Tidal after Dagens Næringsliv wrote that they have been cheating with their streaming numbers.

DN wrote last May that the Norwegian streaming service had manipulated the listener numbers and constructed 320 million false music plays. Afterwards, the police received four claims about the case, which they now investigating, according to DN.

“It has been revealed through media coverage that these reviews relate to Tidal’s streaming service, and it’s suspected that they may have manipulated the number of plays of some songs. Økokrim has initiated an investigation to confirm or disprove the suspicion of manipulation,” says First State Attorney Elisabeth Harbo-Lervik in Økokrim.

The case is being investigated as a data source.

Tidal has always denied that there has been any manipulation and believes the company is being exposed to a tarnish campaign from DN.

Attorney Fredrik Berg was hired by Tidal to work specifically with the Økokrim case.

“Tidal is not suspected or charged with anything involved in the case. We are in dialogue with Økokrim. It would not be right to share any information with the press,” Berg says.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today