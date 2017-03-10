Increased sales of beer, wine and alco pops, decreased sales of spirits

The registered turnover of pure alcohol was about 25.8 million litres in 2016.

This is equivalent to an increase of 537 000 litres, or 2.1 per cent compared with 2015. The turnover of beer, wine and alco pops increased, while the turnover of spirits decreased.

The registered turnover for the 4th quarter of 2016 was 11.3 million litres of beer, 9.5 million litres of wine, 4.3 million litres of spirits and 698 000 litres of alco pops. This is equal to an increase in turnover of beer, wine and alco pops of 4.0, 0.5 and 9.7 per cent respectively, and a decrease in turnover of spirits by 0.3 per cent.

The registered turnover of pure alcohol per capita for 2016 was 6.03 litres. This is an increase of 0.06 litres, or 1 per cent compared with 2015.

The total registered turnover of beer for 2016 was 249 million litres, while the registered turnover of wine, alco pops and spirits was more than 76 million litres, 15.5 million litres and 11 million litres respectively.

Decrease in turnover for the 4th quarter

In the 4th quarter of 2016, the registered turnover decreased for all types of alcohol except for alco pops, compared with the 4th quarter of 2015. For alco pops, an increase of 3 per cent was registered. The decrease in registered turnover of spirits, wine and beer was 2.1, 1.3 and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Source: SSB / Norway Today