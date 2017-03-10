Poisoning by paracetamol increases among young girls

NIPH keep getting more inquiries about self-inflicted paracetamol poisonings among girls between 15 and 19 years.

Poison-information service had a total 1667 requests where paracetamol was registered as the main active ingredient, last year.

This means that paracetamol is the only thing that was taken, , or that it is rated as the most problematic active substance by mixing poisoning.

– Well over 200 inquiries concerned the young girls, and the numbers are increasing year by year. In 170 cases it was last year recommended to consult a hospital. This is cause for concern, said Deputy Mari Tosterud in Poison information service at the NIPH.

Enquiries about paracet to amol in adolescents between 10 and 19 years revolves mostly on self-poisoning – ie it is taken deliberately harm themselves or a cry for help.

In 2016 this was the cause in 75 percent of the inquiries in this age group – and the number has risen sharply over the past few years.

Girls are strongly overrepresented in the youth group at self-poisoning with paracetamol. Poison information service had over eight times as many inquiries about self-poisoning with paracetamol in girls as in boys, last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today