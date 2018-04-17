Increases in tax paid so far in 2018

During the first three months of 2018, taxes have been paid amounting to 249 billion, an increase of 5.6% compared with the same period last year.

The figures show that total tax payments so far this year have increased by 13 billion compared with the same period in 2017, Statistics Norway reported.

By comparison, tax paid increased by 2.1% from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.

Of the total of 249 taxpayers paid so far this year, personal taxpayers have paid 202 billion,an increase of 2.4% from last year. Almost half have gone to member premiums and employer’s social security contributions.

Impersonal taxpayers, such as corporations and institutions, contributed 32 tax credits during the first quarter, an increase of 22.4%.

Local government taxes have increased by NOK 2 billion since last year, and amounted to NOK 56 billion at the end of March. All counties outside of Vest-Agder have so far experienced an increase in payments compared to last year, and in percentage terms the increase is highest in Sogn and Fjordane.

