Six men arrested after robbery in Kristiansand

Six men arrested after robbery of a residence in Kristiansand

A person was violently attacked and robbed in his residence in Vågsbygd in Kristiansand night before Tuesday. The police have apprehended six men believed to be involved in the robbery.

The victim is not seriously injured, the police in Agder writes on Twitter. They were notified of the break ind at 4 am to Tuesday. The robbers stole personal belongings

The six men, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested near the residence shortly thereafter. They are charged with robbery or involvement in robbery and all of them will appear before the court on Tuesday.

Currently, the police are questioning the six to clarify the roles of each individual in the matter.

NTB has repeatedly has been in contact with Agder police, but they state that they presently can not comment on the matter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today