Industry believe record high salmon price

The price of salmon is set to rise by 10 percent during the first half of the year. This is a record level and outrageous prices, says Salmon Director.

The average price in the spot market for Norwegian salmon ended up at NOK 63 per kilo in 2016, which was a new record and 50 percent higher than in 2015 when the average price was NOK 42 per kilo, writes Dagens Næringsliv. During the first half of this year the price could rise to NOK 72 per kilo.

– We have had an extreme price increase, says Sales Director Piotr C. Wingaard from Fish Pool, who sells salmon in the spot market.

He says the main reason for the high salmon price is due to the high demand. The demand growth rate has been at approximately 10% annually, and this may increase when the market in China is re-opened for Norwegian salmon.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today