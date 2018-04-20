Industry leaders are optimistic

According to Statistics Norway (SSB), Norwegian industry leaders report unchanged production, and increased order intakes during the first quarter of 2018. The majority are positive in their assessments of the second quarter.

This was shown in the economic survey from Statistics Norway, which stated that the fall in the overall industrial employment, which started in 2015, has slowed down.

‘’Industry leaders report that investment plans they’d adopted have been revised somewhat, and employment is expected to increase. Many industry leaders expect that orders from both the home and export markets will increase further. Growth is also expected in the total order book, SSB reported.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today