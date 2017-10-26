Kongsberg Group signs weapon contracts with Lithuania worth a billion

Lithuania buys Norwegian air defense systems from the Kongsberg Group worth NOK 1 billion. On Thursday, the Lithuanian Department of Defense signed a contract for the acquisition of NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System).

– We are very pleased that Lithuania has chosen NASAMS. It is the best-selling air defense system in NATO in recent years, and will be the backbone of many nations’ aviation security for decades to come, says CEO of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Eirik Lie.

Back in 2016, Lithuania announced an agreement with Norway about the NASAMS system. Thursday’s contract includes delivery of additional components, training, logistics and upgrading of the systems.

