Kongsberg Group signs weapon contracts with Lithuania

TOPICS:
CEO Kongsberg defense systems Eirik LieCEO Kongsberg defense systems Eirik Lie.Photo: Vidar Ruud / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 26. October 2017

Kongsberg Group signs weapon contracts with Lithuania worth a billion

Lithuania buys Norwegian air defense systems from the Kongsberg Group worth NOK 1 billion. On Thursday, the Lithuanian Department of Defense signed a contract for the acquisition of NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System).

 

– We are very pleased that Lithuania has chosen NASAMS. It is the best-selling air defense system in NATO in recent years, and will be the backbone of many nations’ aviation security for decades to come, says CEO of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Eirik Lie.

Back in 2016, Lithuania announced an agreement with Norway about the NASAMS system. Thursday’s contract includes delivery of additional components, training, logistics and upgrading of the systems.

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kongsberg Group signs weapon contracts with Lithuania"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*