UDI Posts 2 Closures

The Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has announced plans to terminate agreements of 2 centers; a standard asylum reception center and also a reception center for single minors. The agreements will expire mid 2018.

The UDI announcement slates the 150-seat Kongsvinger reception center,operated by Norwegian People’s Aid, and 40-seat Lyng reception center for single minors operated by Tokla, as closing.

The 2015 – 2016 reporting year saw UDI maintaining 39,000 reception & emergency seats. With this round of closures, the UDI will maintain 5k seats at the arrival center in Østfold.

UDI reports that about 85% of reception center seats are currently in use,with 4,364 asylum seekers seen through the end of week 12; a decline of about 700 since January 1st. UDI also forecasts Norway seeing between 2k and 5k total souls petitioning for Norwegian asylum in 2018.

UDI’s summary reports about 1 in 3 asylum residents received final rejection and a call for exit, a steadily percentile increase over 2017.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) is responsible for processing applications from foreign nationals who desire to visit or live in Norway, operating asylum reception centers and overseeing asylum expulsions.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today